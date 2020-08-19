Pamela Mae Chrisman



Passed away Aug 2, 2020 from complications with diabetes. She now fly's with the Angels and joins hands with her parents, Calvin "Bud" & Wilma "Billie" Brewster, Uncle Bill Jochumsen, Aunt Dorthy Muir, Stepson Troy Chrisman.



Born May 9, 1952 in St. Paul Minnesota, moved to Ojai at age 6. Pam attended schools in Ojai graduating in 1970, and then went on to Ventura JC earning her AA degree. She was a member of Ojai Presbyterian Church. Pam worked at The Gables for many years until she left to care for her mother.



Pam loved to spend her time walking at the beach, browsing the shops. She was a wonderful artist entering many paintings at the Ventura County Fair with several blue ribbons. She and her husband enjoyed their many many RV trips, especially camping in Carpinteria.



Survived by her Husband of 37 years Charles "Chuck" Chrisman. Stepson Kevin (Jennifer) Chrisman of Ojai, Stepdaughter Channa (Andy) Hobbs & Grandchildren Alecxander, Caleb, Cecilia & Adalia of Kennewick WA. Grandson Cody (Kelsey) Chrisman & great-granddaughter Darby of Oxnard. 8 cousins in US & Canada. Her dear friend since 2nd grade Jackie.









