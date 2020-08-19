1/1
Pamela Mae Chrisman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela Mae Chrisman

Passed away Aug 2, 2020 from complications with diabetes. She now fly's with the Angels and joins hands with her parents, Calvin "Bud" & Wilma "Billie" Brewster, Uncle Bill Jochumsen, Aunt Dorthy Muir, Stepson Troy Chrisman.

Born May 9, 1952 in St. Paul Minnesota, moved to Ojai at age 6. Pam attended schools in Ojai graduating in 1970, and then went on to Ventura JC earning her AA degree. She was a member of Ojai Presbyterian Church. Pam worked at The Gables for many years until she left to care for her mother.

Pam loved to spend her time walking at the beach, browsing the shops. She was a wonderful artist entering many paintings at the Ventura County Fair with several blue ribbons. She and her husband enjoyed their many many RV trips, especially camping in Carpinteria.

Survived by her Husband of 37 years Charles "Chuck" Chrisman. Stepson Kevin (Jennifer) Chrisman of Ojai, Stepdaughter Channa (Andy) Hobbs & Grandchildren Alecxander, Caleb, Cecilia & Adalia of Kennewick WA. Grandson Cody (Kelsey) Chrisman & great-granddaughter Darby of Oxnard. 8 cousins in US & Canada. Her dear friend since 2nd grade Jackie.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved