Pamela S. Hughes
Port Hueneme - Pamela S. Hughes, 59, passed away May 25, 2019, at The Lexington Assisted Living in Ventura, CA after almost a yearlong battle with Cancer.
Pam was born and raised in Port Hueneme, CA where she attended local schools. Pam graduated from Ventura Community College in 2004 with her Associates in Nursing. The last 3 years of her life, Pam found her passion while working at Buena Vista Hospice.
Pam is preceded in death by her Father, Robert (Bob) Hughes and Mother Dr. Lillian (Kay) Hughes. She is survived by Brothers Steven (Kathy), Andrew (Kristy) and Sisters Lisa and Kathy. Nieces and Nephew Robyn, Holly, Katie and Bobby Stovall. Grandnieces and Grandnephew Desiree, Gunner Stovall, Ava and Alyssa.
The Family would like to give a very special thank you to Buena Vista Hospice for their generosity, love and support. Thank you to Katy, Melinda, Jennifer, Andrea, Shelia, Cindy W., Paula, Sherry, Cindy P., Kenny, Gaynor, Sandy and everyone from Buena Vista Hospice.
A very special thank you to Tina and Toni Rowe.
Lupe, caretaker at The Lexington, she went above and beyond for Pam. Thank you so very much you will never know how much you touched our hearts.
And lastly, the family would like to thank her lifelong best friend Tooter, you kept your promise to Pam and your dedication to her will never be forgotten.
Celebration of life June 22, 2019 12:00 P.M. at the family home.
Published in Ventura County Star from June 20 to June 21, 2019