Thousand Oaks - Parke Whitten Elmore II, 54, of Thousand Oaks, CA, passed away on April 2, 2020 after a battle with liver disease.



Parke was born on June 21st, 1965 to Parke Elmore and June Rawson in sunny Southern California. His brother Ladd soon followed. He spent his youth in Agoura Hills, CA, surrounded by great family and friends, playing football and helping with the family plumbing business. After graduating from Agoura High School in 1983, he went on to pursue his love of football at Pierce College and Boise State University. Soon after, he took his skills from the football field to the construction field kicking off a 30+year career. His hard work and talent took him across the country from Missouri to Hawaii and beyond.



He met Laura (Richardson) Elmore, and they wed July 28, 1990. They went on to have two daughters, Whitney (1994) and Lindsey (1998).



Parke loved football, cooking, Disneyland, helping his family, friends and community, and cracking a good joke.



He is survived his wife Laura Elmore; daughters, Whitney and Lindsey Elmore; mother, June Rawson; father Parke Elmore I; brother, Ladd Elmore; niece, Chenoa Tarin and several beloved cousins and family members.



We will all remember him for his loving heart, quick wit, generosity and selfless nature. He will be forever missed, until we meet again.



Barring changes in gathering regulations, a memorial will be held outdoors from 3-6 p.m. at Conejo Creek Park in Thousand Oaks, on June 22nd, 2020. Contact a family member to confirm.



