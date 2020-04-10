|
|
Patrica Diane White
Oxnard - Patricia Diane (Patty) McMullen White age 74 of Oxnard, Ca, passed away on April 4, 2020 at her home. Last July, Patty was diagnosed with advanced Ovarian Cancer and chose to be placed on hospice putting her faith firmly in the Lord, and enjoying the remainder of her life with friends and family.
Patty was born in Oxnard to Lee and Irene McMullen on August 18, 1945. At age 7, Patty was one of a few that contracted Polio, primarily effecting her left leg. She had a strong will to enjoy life casting aside her braces and working with crutches until 1995 when she was confined to a wheelchair. She loved animals - her pony Pancho, two horses, Dachshunds: Digby and Cesar and innumerable cats many of them rescued, some ferrel. When Pat wanted to do something little stopped her, she was an "I can" person. She wanted an MG convertible which only came in manual, so she found someone to devise a hand shifting system, owned a quad and boat when she lived in Bull Head city, parasailed in Catalina, helicoptered into a volcano in Hawaii, and finally for gardening she modified and lowered a scooter so she could weed.
She graduated from Oxnard High school in 1963 and later attended trade school for bookkeeping. Patricia worked with Tolman and Wiker Insurance Company for nearly 30 years. Patty was an avid collector of dolls with her collection numbering in the thousands. She was also an avid movie buff staying up into the wee hours many a night watching the latest "who done it". Lastly, Pat would spend much of her time rolling through her rose garden encouraging her plants to thrive.
Patricia felt supporting her favorite charities was important. Among those were Samaritan's Purse, Wounded Worriers, Ventura County Rescue Mission, Christian Broadcasting Network, International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, and Billy Graham. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to any of Patty's favorite organizations or one of your choice.
Pat is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Laurence Edward White, step son Randolph and wife Gabriel White, grandson Caden White, brother Ken McMullen, sister Andrea Jackson, nieces Kenna Miller, Ashley Golden, Tamara Hall, nephews Ryan McMullen, Jonathan McMullen, Trevor Jackson and numerous cousins. She is preceded in death by her mother Agnus Irene Hall McMullen and Andrew Lee McMullen, and step son Laurence Edward White Jr.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse and In Home Assistance for their loving and professional care of Patty during her illness. Thanks also to Joseph P Reardon Funeral Home for their guidance during these last few days.
There will be no service at this time. Immediate family and friends will be notified when a future Celebration of Life will be scheduled.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2020