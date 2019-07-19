|
Patrica Louise Hilton (Nava)
Ventura - Patrica Louise Hilton (Nava) age 86 of Ventura, Ca went to be with Jesus on June 29, 2019.
Patricia was loved by many. Her greatest joy was her 25 years singing with the Channel Aire, Sweet Adelines and spending time with her family. She is survived by her brother Rodrick Nava (Ventura), and sisters Elsie Andrea Preston (Ventura) and Maxine Dixie Johnson (Ventura), her two children, Joel Kosub and Valerie Olmos, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
We welcome everyone that knew her to attend a celebration of life gathering on August 3rd from 1:00 - 3:00 at Ventura Center for Spiritual Living (101 S. Laurel Street).
Patricia loved purple. Please come dressed in your best purple attire.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 19, 2019