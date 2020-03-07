|
Patricia "Pat" A. (Frazier) Harsh
Oxnard - Born December 30, 1952, in Oxnard, California. She grew up in Nyeland Acres. This is where she met the love of her life and raised three children.
She left us suddenly in the early morning of Saturday, February 29, 2020. She was at home. Pat went to join her husband Cien whom she missed dearly.
Family and friends meant the world to her; from childhood friends, Spartan family, to her neighbors, co-workers, and friends she made throughout the years. Pat was proud to have graduated from Rio Mesa, Class of 71. She was a hard worker from her time at Proctor and Gamble to when she retired from Costco. She was also a wonderful homemaker.
Yes, she met her husband in a bar and that marriage lasted over 35 years. She enjoyed her younger years with high school friends and shooting pool, then bowling with the girls. Later on, it was slot machines, Luke Bryan concerts, cruises and trips to Bass Lake. She was a Laker fan but she enjoyed cheering for her grandchildren more than anything else. She loved doing crafts, collecting cows and Americana stuff.
Pat was preceded in death by her mother Evelyn and father Edward Frazier, two brothers Paul Edward and Mike Frazier, a step-mother Peggy and her beloved husband Cien.
She leaves behind three heartbroken children; Shana and her husband Mark Collins, Kevin Harsh, and Travis Harsh. As well as six grandchildren; Tina, Tyler, Tanner, Ryan, Alex and Athan, and one great-granddaughter Alina Marie. Plus many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and countless friends and co-workers.
Arrangements under the direction of Conejo Mountain Funeral Home and Memorial Park, in Camarillo.
A service of remembrance for Pat will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Conejo Mountain Funeral Home with graveside services to immediately follow.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020