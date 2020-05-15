|
|
Patricia A. Natale
Ventura - Patricia Natale went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ at 10:55 AM on May 9, 2020. She passed with her immediate family by her side after a long illness.
Patricia was born on August 10, 1933 in Lima, OH. She moved from Ohio to Ventura in 1945 with her parents Lawrence and Margaret Hullinger after her Dad came home from WWII.
Patricia graduated from Ventura High School in 1951 and three years later married Robert Natale on January 16, 1954. Bob and Pat had five children; Larry, Bob, Patti, Ron and Peggi. Pat was involved in all her children's school, sports and recreational activities in their youth and adolescent years.
She was a long-time member of Encounter Church in Ventura and also worked for 27 years for the Buenaventura Medical Clinic as a Medical Receptionist and Administrator.
Patricia was well-known among family and friends as a wonderful hostess. Also, she was a very caring, giving and loving person who donated to St. Jude Hospital, City of Hope, Food Share Program and various local charities through Encounter Church or through her own personal interests. She was always available to talk to for advice and to help family or friends with personal or family struggles.
Survivors include her husband Robert; three children; eight grandchildren, Kristine, Michelle, Kevin, Erin, Elizabeth, David, Jaime and Brandon. She is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father Lawrence, her mother Margaret, and her sons Larry and Ron.
A Memorial Service is pending as a result of the current social climate. They will be held at Encounter Church, Ventura.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020