Patricia Ann Cameron



Patricia Ann Cameron passed peacefully in her home on September 8, 2020 at age 85 following an unexpected medical event. Pat was a health food fanatic and women's rights activist. She returned to school after her kids were born and obtained her MBA in 1979. She worked for Read to Succeed in the late 80's and the City of Oxnard until her retirement in 1996. She volunteered and taught English as a second language. She was survived by her sister, 3 daughters, nieces and nephews, granddaughter and grandson who loved her immensely and will never forget her. She was grateful for her many wonderful friends who enriched her life.









