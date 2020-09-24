Patricia Ann DillonVentura - Patricia Ann Dillon (Rembert) age 80 of Ventura, CA passed away at her home unexpectedly due to a stroke. Pat was born in Charlotte, NC on September 28, 1939 to James Commander Rembert and Martha Wallace Hartis. She went to Central High School graduating in 1957. Pat enjoyed walking in the California sunshine on Ventura's Hobson Heights hillside where she had lived most of her life. Saying her hellos to her longtime neighbors and friends along the way. She loved to visit and talk with her family, she especially enjoyed conversation over a good meal. Predeceased by her parents and husband Robert Owen Williams, she is survived by their son Kevin Allen Williams of Reno, NV, daughter Karla Ann Hughes of Moneta, VA, granddaughters Aubrey Ann & Callista Ann, and great grandchildren Ethan, Lynette, and Oliver.Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.