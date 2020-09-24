1/1
Patricia Ann Dillon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Dillon

Ventura - Patricia Ann Dillon (Rembert) age 80 of Ventura, CA passed away at her home unexpectedly due to a stroke. Pat was born in Charlotte, NC on September 28, 1939 to James Commander Rembert and Martha Wallace Hartis. She went to Central High School graduating in 1957. Pat enjoyed walking in the California sunshine on Ventura's Hobson Heights hillside where she had lived most of her life. Saying her hellos to her longtime neighbors and friends along the way. She loved to visit and talk with her family, she especially enjoyed conversation over a good meal. Predeceased by her parents and husband Robert Owen Williams, she is survived by their son Kevin Allen Williams of Reno, NV, daughter Karla Ann Hughes of Moneta, VA, granddaughters Aubrey Ann & Callista Ann, and great grandchildren Ethan, Lynette, and Oliver.

Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service
757 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
(805) 643-8623
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved