|
|
Patricia Ann Hall
Ventura - Patricia Ann Hall, 79, of Ventura, California passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday morning October 25, 2019.
She was born November 16, 1939 in Sellersville, Pennsylvania and was the eldest daughter of the late Elmer and Mary Stover.
Patricia is survived by her brother Terry Stover and his wife Marilyn, and her sister Judy Stover. She is also survived by her two children Jennifer Marquez and her husband Mark, and Matthew Hall. Patricia leaves 5 grandchildren; Addison Hall, Corielyn Hall, Paden Hall, Lola Schultz-Marquez and Elle Marquez.
Patricia attended Souderton High School where she enjoyed being a cheerleader. She worked through her teens and especially loved working in a cafe at the Jersey shore in the summer. She graduated high school in 1957 and attended Millersville State Teachers College before moving to California in her early twenties with a few of her best friends. She married W. Darwin Hall in 1963 and lived in Ventura County for 55 years.
A dedicated mother and homemaker, Patricia was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. She enjoyed staying in touch and hearing about their daily lives, especially her grandchildren's. Patricia loved the beach and her social life at Saticoy Country Club during her thirties and forties. She was an avid reader and enjoyed watching political commentary, college basketball, professional golf and home improvement shows. Patricia was dearly loved by all that knew her and had a collection of beautiful friends from every chapter of her life. Patricia was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. She will be missed.
Her former husband W. Darwin Hall and sister-in-law Janice Hall helped care for her the past 7 years as she battled the debilitating disease of COPD. The family gives them and everyone else who cared for Patricia, their love and greatest gratitude.
Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019