Patricia Ann Lindeen
On March 21, 2020, Patricia Ann Lindeen passed on from an abrupt onset of cancer, with her husband of 65 years at her side. She was a lovely woman inside and out, and we thank the Lord for her life and the many wonderful memories she leaves her family and friends.
Ann was born to Gale Wilbur Hunt and Alice Darlene (Rogers) Hunt on March 29, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois. Her father was an orthopedic surgeon and her mother a homemaker. A few years after Ann was born, the family moved to Victoria Park in Los Angeles where she enjoyed a happy childhood with her younger siblings, Robert and Mary, whom she loved dearly. Ann attended Los Angeles High School; she played the violin and piano and was active in many extracurricular programs. She also fondly recalled riding the Red Car trolly from her home to Venice Beach on weekends.
In 1954, she graduated from Mills College in Oakland, California, with a degree in Home Economics and Fashion Design. While at Mills, she met Gordon R. Lindeen, Jr., who was attending Stanford Law School; after her graduation they married. During Gordon's tour of duty with the U.S. Navy, Ann worked for the Stanford Research Institute, weaving core memory for early mainframe computers. In 1958, the couple moved to Simi Valley, where Gordon practiced law and Ann put all of her amazing home making skills to use, raising a daughter (Janeen) and three sons (Gordon III, Eric and James). Simi is also where Ann's dedication to volunteer service flourished.
Ann served as Secretary of the Simi Valley Chamber of Commerce and was an active volunteer at Santa Susana Elementary School, organizing their school library and serving as PTA President. For nearly 20 years, she served as a Project Leader and Club Leader in the Santa Susana and Tapo 4-H Clubs, helping young people to grow, learn new skills and become good citizens.
In 1987-88, she served on the Ventura County Grand Jury, writing and editing substantial parts of the Final Report. Ann had a sharp intellect, loved computers, and helped Gordon in his private law practice. Ann was a founding member of the Greater Los Angeles Chapter of People-to-People International, an organization dedicated to building relationships between people of different countries. She served as Treasurer, Secretary and President of the Greater LA Chapter. Over the years she and Gordon personally hosted people from across the globe - from Germany and Egypt to Azerbaijan and Japan.
When the Simi Valley Republican Women's Club was formed, Ann joined and served in different positions, and eventually as President at the local and county levels. She trained with the first class of docents at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. She loved giving tours and organizing docent schedules. These experiences, and her precious friends at the Reagan Library, meant so much to her. She was recently recognized for 28 years of volunteer service and was honored to be appreciated in this way. Her time spent in service at the Library, and having the opportunity to meet President Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan, were highlights of her life.
As a young person, Ann was raised in the Episcopal Church, and later in Simi Valley, she and her family attended the Methodist Church. She believed the Gospel message, beautifully and simply stated in John 3:16: For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.
Ann created a lot of happiness in her life. She was an avid reader of good books; she sewed, quilted and did counted cross-stitch; she absolutely loved the job of being a mom-- "That was the only job I ever wanted!"; she loved entertaining and really loved to travel. Ann was a great planner and organized countless family get-togethers and trips. From childhood, she was captivated by the ocean and enjoyed walking barefoot on the beach.
But most of all, Ann loved her family. As she wrote in a card to one of her children in 2007, "My family is what brings me the most happiness in this life, and it is joyous when we finally get together." Ann loved her children dearly and would say with fondness, "I just can't believe how amazing each of my children is!" She was also incredibly proud of her three grandchildren (Connor, Kate and Carson McBride) and cherished seeing them and all the extended family during holidays and adventuresome camping trips to Lake Huntington.
Ann touched many lives with her encouragement and support. She will be remembered for her kindness and patience; fantastic problem-solving skills; wise counsel; making beautifully decorated cakes and her homemade yogurt back in the 70s. She was simply a fantastic wife, mother, sister and friend, and she will be deeply missed.
Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Gale and Alice Hunt, and her younger sister, Mary Alice Williams. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Gordon Jr. of Simi Valley; daughter Janeen McBride and her husband Doug of San Diego, California; son Gordon III and his wife Sam of Littleton, Colorado; son Eric and his wife Anna of Omaha, Nebraska; son James and his wife Fernanda of San Diego, California; her brother Robert Hunt and his wife Janice of Lake Forest, California; grandson Connor McBride of San Diego, California; granddaughter Kate McBride of Madison, Wisconsin; grandson Carson McBride of Seattle, Washington; five nieces and one nephew: Hannah and Rebecca Williams, Kimberly Bivins, Wendy Berryhill, Debbie Summers and Todd Hunt.
Due to the current precautionary climate with Covid-19, a very small funeral and burial will be held soon, to be followed by a larger celebration of life later this year. Reardon Simi Valley Funeral Home is coordinating arrangements.
Her family is joyful and confident they will see her again before long. The words of Jesus comfort us. "I tell you the truth, whoever hears my word and believes him who sent me has eternal life and will not be condemned; he has crossed over from death to life." We can say for now, so long, dear Ann, until we meet again in heaven! Thank you for bringing such love, devotion and friendship into our lives.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020