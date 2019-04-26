|
Patricia (Pat) Ann Reese
Ventura, CA
The most amazing and loving Patricia (Pat) Ann Reese left this Earth and us on Saturday, April 13, 2019. She is finally free from pain and suffering and now gets to be with all those she has greatly missed.
Pat was born on August 19, 1933 in St. Louis, Missouri and was raised by her mother, Bea, and step-father, Seaman. She married her husband, Gene, on May 9,1953. A year later their first daughter Cheryl was born and quickly after that, Cindy and Marla joined their family. In June of 1960, Pat and Gene moved with their three daughters to Camarillo, CA, where their son, Tom, was born.
Pat lived a fantastic and fun life in Camarillo, where she was a wonderful, supportive mother to her 4 children, 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, attending as many sporting events and important moments that she could for all of them. Pat worked for GTE from 1962 to 1997 and loved her job. She loved to travel, whether it be to Ireland or the Caribbean, she did so until she was no longer able.
Pat loved life and lived it to the fullest. She enjoyed movies and went almost every weekend, no matter what was playing. Pat also loved to shop. She watched QVC and ordered from it regularly, so much so it was permanently burned into her big screen TV! She loved to buy her family gifts, especially claddagh jewelry for her girls because she was very proud of her Catholic, Irish heritage and wanted to share that love with all of us.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Gene and her parents, Bea and Willard Seaman. She left behind her family and her dog, all of whom loved her very much. She is survived by her daughter, Marla; granddaughter, Courtney Burke, grandson-in-law Steve and great-grandchildren Jackson, Reagan, and Madison; Caitlin Draper, grandson-in-law John and great-grandchildren Nevaeh, Camden, Beau, and Drew, grandson Sonny Michael Olivera, her daughter Cheryl Pena; grandson Daniel Pena, granddaughter-in-law Vanessa and great-grandchildren Luke, Jack, and Zane; granddaughter Beckie Pena and great-grandson Jacob, her daughter Cindy Carlson, son-in-law Tim, granddaughter Heather O'Brien, grandson-in-law Sean, and their future little one, grandson Corey Carlson, her son Tom Reese, daughter-in-law Lisa, grandson Steven, grandson Preston, granddaughter-in-law Cecilia, and great-granddaughter Lola. She also left behind her favorite beloved dachshund, Gracie, who misses her dearly. Our family is left with a huge hole in losing Pat, the matriarch of our family, and she will forever be greatly missed.
Private graveside services were held Monday, April 22, 2019 at Conejo Mountain Funeral Home
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 26, 2019