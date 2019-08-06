|
Patricia Ann Seghers Weaver
Ventura - Patricia Ann Seghers Weaver of Ventura and Port Hueneme died as she lived, peacefully and graciously, on Saturday July 27, 2019, attended by three generations of her family.
A proud native of Louisiana, Pat was born on September 20, 1927 to Alice Wehrmann Seghers and Edward Boyd Seghers. She shared her early life in New Orleans and Mandeville with her six siblings, all of whom she survived. Pat was a child of the Great Depression and a teenager of World War II. At a USO dance in 1944 she met a young US Navy torpedoman named Jim Weaver, who would become her husband of 62 years. Marriage to Jim was a turning point in Pat's life, as she would soon leave New Orleans and her family and take the train to a new life in Long Beach, California.
That life was not to be simple or easy, as Pat gave birth to five sons and lost two infant daughters over the first dozen years of marriage. She was relentless in her devotion to her kids: providing for them while nearly always working one or more jobs outside the home, and being an everyday presence while Jim's schedule as a Sheriff's deputy meant long and unpredictable hours. Through it all, Pat remained a joyful and positive presence, a caring friend, and kept a great faith in God and the people around her.
Despite marrying just out of high school, Pat was a lifelong learner, earning college credits over many decades, being the most devoted note-taker in professional training classes, and always writing out her thoughts, questions and observations on the person she'd just met or the destination she visited, a practice she maintained into her 90s. While she held a wide variety of jobs over the years to support her family, Pat took great pride in the decades she served in administration and medical records for both Los Angeles and Ventura Counties before retiring in the late 1990s.
Because of her warm, happy disposition, Pat's resilience and grit were easily overlooked. A breast cancer survivor, she also battled clinical depression and mental illness during times when both were less understood than they are today. She often reached out to others who suffered, offering them guidance and unconditional support. During the last few years of her life, which she spent in assisted living, many of her fellow residents recall Pat as their first friendship and first lunch invitation. A proud member of the Red Hat society in her final years in Port Hueneme, Pat launched "The Sensational Sunflowers" at Cypress Place Senior Living - an organization that welcomed all and had just one goal: joy.
Pat was predeceased by her husband, Walter James Weaver in 2008 and her son Gregory Russell Weaver in 2010, and is survived by her four sons and their wives: Doug Weaver and Sharon Richards of Charlotte, VT; William and Daphne Weaver of Vancouver, WA; Lance and Debbie Weaver of Oak Harbor, WA; and Kevin and LouAnn Weaver of Beloit, WI; ten grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and too many friends to count. The family extends warmest thanks to the caregivers and medical staff at Cypress Place Senior Living in Ventura, and in particular to Pam Staniland who Pat called her Guardian Angel; and to the Hospice team at Vitas for their care and dedication during Pat's brief, final illness.
A mass of Christian burial will take place on Tuesday August 6th at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church, 3175 Telegraph Road, Ventura, CA. A graveside interment ceremony will follow at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park, 2052 Howard Road, Camarillo, CA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mental Health America or the . Sunflowers, however, are always welcome: it's the flower of joy.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 6, 2019