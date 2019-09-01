Services
Ted Mayr Funeral Home
3150 Loma Vista Road
Ventura, CA 93003
(805) 643-9977
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ted Mayr Funeral Home
3150 Loma Vista Road
Ventura, CA 93003
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Chapel at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park
5400 Valentine Road
Ventura, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Whitson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Whitson


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Whitson Obituary
Patricia Ann Whitson

Ventura - Patricia Ann Whitson, 87, of Ventura, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, following a brief illness. She was born on December 4, 1931, in Scott City, Kansas, to Lee and Margaret Cauthon. Patricia moved to Ventura in 2003 from Sylmar, California.

She treasured her role as a wife, loving mother and raising her children. Patricia enjoyed watching sports and was an avid Dodger fan. She was a gifted gardener, and cherished her rose garden. She also loved attending the Methodist Church.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Orlen "Whit" Whitson, in 2009.

She is survived by her children, Thomas Whitson of Sylmar, CA, Beverly Kuhlmann of Round Rock, TX, David Whitson of Ventura, CA, Bonnie Dice of Boise, Idaho and Gertrude Brown of Scott City, Kansas.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 5:00pm until 8:00pm, at the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, in Ventura. The funeral service will take place on Friday, September 6, 2019, 12:00pm, in the Chapel at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Road, in Ventura, followed by burial.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ted Mayr Funeral Home
Download Now