Patricia Ann Whitson
Ventura - Patricia Ann Whitson, 87, of Ventura, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, following a brief illness. She was born on December 4, 1931, in Scott City, Kansas, to Lee and Margaret Cauthon. Patricia moved to Ventura in 2003 from Sylmar, California.
She treasured her role as a wife, loving mother and raising her children. Patricia enjoyed watching sports and was an avid Dodger fan. She was a gifted gardener, and cherished her rose garden. She also loved attending the Methodist Church.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Orlen "Whit" Whitson, in 2009.
She is survived by her children, Thomas Whitson of Sylmar, CA, Beverly Kuhlmann of Round Rock, TX, David Whitson of Ventura, CA, Bonnie Dice of Boise, Idaho and Gertrude Brown of Scott City, Kansas.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 5:00pm until 8:00pm, at the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, in Ventura. The funeral service will take place on Friday, September 6, 2019, 12:00pm, in the Chapel at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Road, in Ventura, followed by burial.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 1, 2019