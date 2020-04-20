|
Patricia Colleen (Carter) Bodde
It is with great sadness, Art Carter and Sandy Rael announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Patricia Bodde died peacefully on April 15, 2020. Patricia was preceded in death by her daughter, Gail Robinson, who lovingly took care of our mother for many years.
Pat, known as the "Egg Lady", taught classes in egg sculpturing for many years to many students. Family members, friends, and countless members of the community still enjoy the skills of her talent in their homes and especially on their Christmas trees each year with ornaments crafted from egg shells.
Although she struggled with Rheumatoid and Osteoarthritis most of her life she blessed her many family members and friends with her optimism, grace and strength. We will miss her so very much!
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020