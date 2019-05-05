|
|
Patricia Constance Hernandez
Simi Valley - Patricia Constance Hernandez, born Constance Bertha Wilhelmina Kussman on May 29, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois, passed away May 1st, 2019 in Simi Valley, California. The daughter of the late William Kussman and Constance Maria O'Hara Kussman. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Francisco Gomez Hernandez; son, William Francisco Hernandez of Little Rock, California; daughters: Constance Elaine Gillmore, Linda Louan Burns, Tila Marie Manzi, Laura Lisa Newell, Teresa Ann Shanahan and Elena Marie Adargo all of Simi Valley. She was preceded in death by her daughter Debra Kay Pearson and her infant son Francisco William Hernandez. She is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild.
Patricia moved to the San Fernando Valley, California in 1953. There she met and married Francisco. They eventually moved to Simi Valley in 1969. Patricia was the matriarch of a large family that extended far beyond her many children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was known to most as Mom or Grandma. She never had an acquaintance, they were always considered family. On many occasions she opened her home to anyone in need. In 1976, she owned and operated the Play Pen bar in Simi Valley, CA. She worked as a server for many years, most recently at the Simi 4 Deli, making her known to many as "Pat", the lady everyone knew.
She was a strong willed person, definitely a force of nature. A family rock that can be compared to a boulder. If something was in her way, she was more apt to go through it than around it. She at times had very little, but always offered so much. Holidays were filled with comfort and laughter for all. She loved spending time with her family and she took pleasure in giving, not in receiving. She instilled in her children the value of hard work. It wasn't surprising to see her under the hood of the family truck doing a tune-up or changing a tire. Although her upbringing was Irish, German and Polish, she mastered the art of Mexican cooking. Always introducing her children to a multi-cultural home. She was always a grizzly mama bear when it came to her children. Definitely the epitome of ferocious yet a gentle spirit.
Patricia was an avid camper, always planning the next trip. We all remember the trips to Calico Ghost Town. Her 50 plus consecutive years camping at Calico earned her the nickname Calico Pat. Camping took us dredging, rafting the rivers, motorcycling in the desert, boating on many lakes and gambling in Vegas, Laughlin, and Lake Tahoe. Sunday Mornings we were often Saugus swap meet bound.
The memorial will be held at Reardon Simi Valley Funeral Home; 2636 Sycamore Drive, Simi Valley, CA on Wednesday May 8, 2019 from 5:00 to 9:00pm.The liturgy will begin at 7:00pm. The following morning May 9, 2019 a Chapel service will begin at 10:00am at The Chapel of the Oaks followed by a gravesite service at 11:00am at Oakwood Memorial Cemetery; 22601 Lassen Street, Chatsworth, CA. Celebration of Life will be held immediately after the service.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 5, 2019