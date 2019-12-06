Services
Patricia Ellen Page Obituary
Patricia Ellen Page

Santa Paula - Beloved Mother, grandmother and friend, Patricia Ellen (Spence) Page, age 85, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on the morning of Nov 26, 2019 in Santa Barbara, California. Patty was born in Santa Paula, California on September 3, 1934 to Allan Spence and Hazel (Armstrong) Spence. She was a life long resident of Santa Paula, California, and most recently worked as a realtor in Ventura County. Patty was passionate about her faith in God, loved her family and friends and adored animals. She is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Kaye Flanagan, Mathew and Carol Fellers, Michael and Elaine Fellers, her grandchildren Scott, Dawn, Sean, Rachel, Sarah, and Addison, her great grandchildren Lily and William, her cousin Chris, her extended family, and many dear friends. Services will be held at 10:00 AM on December 12, 2019 at Funeraria del Angel, 128 S. 8th St., Santa Paula, Ca. 93060. www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/8940691
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
