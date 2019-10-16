|
Patricia (Pat) Irene Gallagher
Camarillo - Patricia (Pat) Irene Gallagher, 84, passed away at her Camarillo home on October 12th surrounded by her loving family.
Pat was one of two children born in Jersey City, New Jersey in 1934 to Peter and Estelle Otherski. She met the love of her life, Larry, and they were married in 1953. They created a beautiful life together and were blessed with six children. The family moved to Camarillo in 1970 and Pat lived in the same family home until her passing. Along with her duties as a mother, she had a fulfilling professional career as a Civil Servant at Pt. Mugu. After retiring in 2003, Pat enjoyed volunteering her time at St. Johns Pleasant Valley Hospital.
As a long-time member of St. Mary Magdalen, she was a Eucharistic Minister and member of Catholic Daughters and Young Ladies Institute. Pat found fulfillment in various social activities that included Mahjong, Bingo, and China painting. During her leisure time she very much enjoyed going to the theater, movies, playing cards and spending time with her family locally and in Nevada.
She is survived by her children, Betty Ann Guerrero (husband Victor), Daughter-in Law Tammy Gallagher, Janice Manzer (husband Warren), Brian Gallagher (wife Robin), Peter Gallagher, Doreen Shumway (husband Michael); 27 Grandchildren and 14 Great Grandchildren.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Larry; her son Larry Jr.; her parents, Peter and Estelle; her brother Richard; and two grandchildren, Daniel and Ryan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pat's name to The American Diabetes Association or Cancer Research Foundation.
A Rosary will be held 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday, October 24th at Griffin Family Funeral Chapels in Camarillo. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am Friday, October 25th at St. Mary Magdalen Church (at Crestview Avenue and Las Posas Road) in Camarillo.
Assisting the family with funeral arrangements is Griffin Family Funeral Chapels, 1075 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo; phone 805-482-2711.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019