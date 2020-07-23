Patricia J. Davidson Hall
Ventura -
Patricia J. Davidson Hall passed away Friday July 17, 2020 in the Intensive Care Unit at Sherman Oaks Hospital from a long battle with chronic health conditions.
P.J. was born in Des Moines, Iowa on December 11, 1945. After graduating High School in 1963 from St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Des Moines, she went on to Graduate from St. Catherine's Nursing School in 1965 in Omaha, Nebraska. By 1974, P.J. relocated to Ventura, CA with her 2 small sons and began working at Community Memorial Hospital, where she served for over 30 years as an ICU/CCU nurse. In 2003, she earned a Bachelor of Science
Degree from the University of St. Francis.
She is survived by her sons John Bakody and Patrick Bakody, John's wife Christie and Patrick's three sons, her beloved grandsons, Jackson, Rory, and Tanner Bakody as well as her three sisters, Mary Therese Oliver, Colleen Annie Clark, and Maxine Olson. Patricia will be joining her late husband Tom Hall and her brother William Francis Shinn.
P.J. loved her grandsons more than life itself. In fact, she loved all people, regardless. Her free time and energy was spent with family and friends, encouraging and supporting, serving as a friend, a mentor, and a guide. She had many talents and interests from storytelling and entertaining, to History and politics. Her laugh and smile were contagious. She will be deeply missed
by her friends and family, and all who knew her, but her light will continue to shine through as a Guardian Angel.
A graveside funeral service is scheduled for 2:00PM July 31, at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine RD, Ventura. A Celebration of Life will directly follow the service. In Lieu of Flowers, Condolences and Service Contributions can be made to Patrick Bakody P.O. Box 1648 Ventura, CA 93002. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com
.