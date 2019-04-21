|
Patricia Joanne Kohr
Santa Paula, CA
Pati Kohr, 82, of Santa Paula passed away to be reunited with her husband on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
Pati was born in Ironwood, Michigan on November 27, 1936 to Walter and Bernice Lahti. Due to health issues as a small child, her family moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico. As a young adult Pati moved to Santa Monica, California where she met and married Richard Kohr. They lived in Woodland Hills for approximately 10 years before moving to Santa Paula in 1970.
Pati was preceded in death by her husband Richard Church Kohr, parents Walter and Bernice Lahti, brother James Lahti, brother-in-laws Bob Geiger and Fredrick Kohr.
Pati is survived by her 3 sons Chris (Terri), Kenneth (Debi), Keith (Sabrina).
Pati/Nana will also be sadly missed by her 8 grandchildren Jason (Keri), Michael (Brittany), Sarah, Jaclyn Fillingame (Tim), Ryan, Matthew, Steven and Daniel; 8 great grandchildren Merrick, Peter, Antoinette, Wyatt, Owen, June, Luke and Gunnar. Pati also leaves behind sisters Sonia Skaggs, Linda Dautrich (Larry), Annie Mouland (Andy), sister-in-law Lilah (Kohr) Geiger plus many nieces and nephews.
A great part of Pati's working years were spent at Barbara Webster Elementary School and Rio Mesa High School as a teacher's assistant with special education children. She loved working with the children and found it rewarding to see them all grown up in different communities around the county.
Pati was involved with the Booster Club during the time her three sons attended Saint Bonaventure High School. She always looked forward going to her children's and grandchildren's sporting events; she was so proud to watch each one and cheer them on! Pati loved quietly, but fiercely, she showed this by always putting her family first.
For decades Pati very much enjoyed the monthly Bunco nights with her friends; most of the time she came home with a trinket which she had won, and surprisingly she always seemed to find a special place for it! She loved traveling back to her home town in Ironwood, Michigan to stay at the family lake house with her sisters and/or other family members as much as possible.
She so loved turquoise (always accessorizing her outfits with it), and anything Native American. She also enjoyed camping, antiquing, but most of all??spending time with family and friends.
Special thanks to the many people that have helped care for her in the past several years.
Funeral mass will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm at St. Sebastian Church. Please join us in celebrating Pati's life and memory.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 21, 2019