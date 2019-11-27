|
Patricia Marilyn (Green) James
Ventura - 6/12/1948 - 11/12/2019
Patricia Marilyn James (nee Green) was born June 12, 1948 in Key West, Florida where her father, Chief Petty Officer, Maurice D. Green was stationed in the US Navy. Her mother was Marjorie El Etta Green (nee Davis). Patricia's older brother Maurice Dale Green Junior had been born in Columbus, Kansas in 1944.
The Greens were a Navy family and Maurice, Marjorie, Dale and Patricia were uprooted many times until the family's last move to Camarillo, California. Prior to that, they lived in various California cities near military bases; Hayward where sister Donna was born, Port Hueneme where brother Michael was born in 1953 and Solana Beach where Russell was born in 1956. Cousin Randy born in 1949 was like a brother, and a beloved member of the family.
Patricia was an excellent student and graduated with honors from Camarillo High School in 1966. She was awarded a scholarship to the prestigious UCLA School of Nursing. Instead of attending that university, she married her first sweetheart, Houshang Kashizadeh who had moved to the US from Iran. Patricia was accepted into the Ventura College Nursing Program at the last minute in 1966. Receiving her AA/ RN, she also gave birth to her first child, Keri Nasrene Kashizadeh (Porter), weeks before passing her State Board of Nursing exams with flying colors.
After several years of hospital and clinic nursing, Patricia received a scholarship and internship at Martin Luther King Memorial Hospital. She was chosen through a highly competitive selection process because of her medical expertise and professional record. After thirteen intensive months of living, working and studying at the hospital, Patricia was certified as a Nurse Practitioner RN/NP, which in the 70's, was a relatively new and demanding profession.
During this internship, she met her second husband, Dr. Dwight James.
Patricia was married to Dwight for ten years and their daughter Ashley Anne James was born in 1989. Her third daughter, Jenna Nicole James, was born in April 1992. Dwight, the love of Patricia's life, died in 2018.
The three sisters, Keri, Ashley and Jenna, are blessed to have each other. In addition, Keri's husband Glen Porter and Patricia's grandsons, Ryan and Nathan, are part of this loving family.
Patricia had an excellent career; was an outstanding diagnostician, cared about her patients, and was committed to providing them with excellent health care. In addition, the entire family could always turn to her for medical advice and assistance.
After retiring from Ventura County Department of Health, Patricia traveled extensively with her brother Michael and his son Josh, her two younger daughters Ashley and Jenna, her sister Donna Green Hertz and her brother-in-law Ron Hertz, and their son Bernard Hertz. Patricia went on adventures to Spain, Paris, Belize, Panama, Cuba and recently took a cruise to Alaska with her daughter Ashley.
"Aunt Tricia," was funny, enjoyed laughing and watching movies and episodes of "Friends" with her family. As did her siblings, she craved Mexican food from the family's favorite restaurant in Ventura, the Casa de Soria, (a relative of El Tecolote in Camarillo) where they had all dined together since childhood. The pico de gallo and cheese enchiladas were earmarked for Patricia. She also enjoyed lemonade, fresh squeezed orange juice and her morning coffee.
We are proud that Patricia, raised in a mid-western, Baptist community, courageously crossed racial and religious boundaries in choosing both her husbands and in raising children of color. She was a model for the more inclusive world we believe in.
We will miss our sister, mother, and dear friend, Patricia Marilyn Green James.
Her closest loved ones will gather in a few weeks to spread her ashes in the sea she loved.
when god lets my body be
from each brave eye shall sprout a tree
between my lips which once did sing
a rose shall beget the spring,
and all the while shall my heart be
with the bulge and nuzzle of the sea
ee cummings
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
