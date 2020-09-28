Patricia "Patsy" RodriguezVentura - It is with the heaviest of hearts and sadness that we announce Patricia "Patsy" Rodriguez received her angel wings when God called her home to be by his side in the early morning of September 18, 2020.Patsy was born November 3, 1949 to Robert and Viola Parada. She grew up and lived her entire life in Ventura, graduating from Ventura High School with the Class of 1969. She married Paul Rodriguez and together they shared 48 years of marriage.Patsy was active alongside her husband with youth sports at Ventura Coast Pony Baseball, Ventura Packers, and supporting Ventura High Cougars Basketball. They were also active with the American Legion Post 339 of Ventura. Once again in lock step with Paul who was Post Commander she served as the President of the Women's Auxiliary for several years most recently serving as 1st Vice President.She was a strong woman who loved her family with all her heart. Mom to not only to her children but so many that she babysat over the years, friends of her children, boys her husband coached through the years.Her eyes sparkled just a little brighter when she became a Grandma and even brighter the day she became a Great-Grandma. Always there to support her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews through sports, activities, school functions and whenever they needed her.She was greeted at the gates of Heaven by our many Angels who were waiting for her with open arms her parents Robert and Viola Parada, sister Kathy Parada Amparan, son-in-law Michael Carlin, Cousin Norma Vera and so many more family members and friends.Patsy will be deeply missed by so many especially her Husband Paul Rodriguez; Children Trisha Rodriguez (Carlin) and Paul Rodriguez (Elaine Gallegos Rodriguez). Grandchildren Ashley Rodriguez, Gabriel Carlin, Jacob Rodriguez, Marissa Padilla Mercado. Great Grandson Noel Severiano. Sisters Roberta Parada and Christine Infante (husband Gil). Nieces and Nephews: Gil Infante Jr (wife Angela), Andrea Franzel (husband Chris), Steven Infante, Rosie Morrow, Gabriel Vasquez; great nieces and nephews Ray, Alex and Mia Morrow; Brailyn and Baby Alaina Infante. Many more Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends.An extraordinary, caring and loving Wife, Mom, Nana, Great Grandma, Sister, Aunt, Cousin and Friend has gone home and will be missed every day yet never forgotten for she holds a piece of our hearts forever. We love you.Memorial Service celebrating Patsy will be held at 1pm on Saturday, Oct 3rd, in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001.