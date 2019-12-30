|
Patricia Rose McCarthy
Patricia Rose McCarthy left this earth and was welcomed into the arms of our loving father on December 27, 2019.
Patricia was born to Patrick and Nora Frize on September 4, 1925. She grew up in Huntington Park, California and went to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Grade School, and went on to graduate from Bell High School in 1943. She worked at Coast Centerless during World War II.
She met the love of her life, Andrew McCarthy, at an Irish Dance on March 17, 1946. They were married in 1947 and she started her life as a homemaker. They lived for a short time in downtown Los Angeles while Andy built their dream home in Sepulveda, California, where they raised their nine children. The home was located ½ block from the Catholic Church and school, which was a must as Patricia and Andrew were devout Catholics. She attended daily mass and they were involved in numerous Catholic organizations including CFM, which they founded, Mission Circle, and various parish activities at Our Lady of Peace. Patricia loved the rosary and prayed it daily, especially after Andrew's serious illnesses in the 1950's. She felt her prayers were answered since he survived.
She always helped the less fortunate in numerous ways, including providing housing for many people in need, as well as refugees in the 1950's.
All of their children graduated from Our Lady of Peace and their various Catholic high schools. After 35 years in Sepulveda, and when their children were raised, they moved to Moorpark, California. There they both continued to be involved in their parish life at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Patricia lived in Moorpark for 32 years before her death. Her beloved husband Andrew passed away in 2005. She was also preceded in death by her and son Lawrence McCarthy, sisters Mary (and Fen) Davis, Jim (and Eva) Frize, Una (and Al) Conder, Kathleen (and Dick) Burson, and her brother John Frize, She is survived by her children: Larry's wife Sandy, Neil (Linda), Maureen Thompson (Bobby), Joe (Vickie), John (Karen), Kevin (Michelle), Sheila Shaffer (Pat), Pat (Cathy), and Aileen Valentino (Scott), 37 grandchildren, and 34 great grandchildren.
Services will be Friday, January 3. Viewing will be at Reardon Mortuary, 2636 Sycamore Drive, Simi Valley, from 8:00-9:00 a.m., Rosary from 10:00 - 10:30, and mass at 10:30 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 13955 Peach Hill Road, in Moorpark.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020