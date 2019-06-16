|
Patricia (Johnson) (Wollan) Gregory
- - April 14, 1927 - May 17, 2019
Patricia is dancing in Heaven with all her loved ones. She passed quietly in her sleep at home. Born in Laguna Beach Calif., she spent her childhood in Orange County, Bakersfield, and Alameda. She married and moved to Santa Barbara in 1947 where she raised her family. Her home was a gathering place for many people who were friends who became family. For 20 years she worked at Thrifty Drug Store where she was known as the "Ice Cream Lady" She moved to Ventura County and retired to Leisure Village where she spent many happy years traveling in RV clubs. She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years Carl Gregory, daughter Karen Nale (Russ), son Sean Gregory (Tina), daughter Audra Williams, 6 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. She will be interred at the Santa Barbara Cemetery Friday, June 28 at 2 PM. The family would like to thank Livingston Memorial Hospice for the kind and gentle care of Patricia.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 16, 2019