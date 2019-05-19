|
|
Patricio Edmundo Baca Davalos
Oxnard - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patricio Edmundo Baca Davalos, beloved father and grandfather. He passed away on May 13, 2019 in Ventura, California surrounded by his family.
Patricio was born in Quito, Ecuador to Tiberio Baca and Benigna Davalos on December 1, 1935. He is preceded in his death by his parents, and brothers Fausto Villacis, Raul Baca, and Jorge Galvez.
Patricio was a passionate man who enjoyed literature, music, dancing, and most of all spending time with family, friends and his darling dog, Lola. In his spare time, he enjoyed writing about his adventures growing up in Ecuador. He was a life-long Lakers and Barcelona Soccer Club fan. Whenever possible he could be found on the sidelines cheering on his grandkids. He lived life with passion, love and faith.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his son, Patricio Baca (Carla) of Corona, CA; his daughter Anabolena DeGenna (Dirk) of Moorpark, CA; his daughter Audrey Strothkamp (Peter) of Bettendorf, IA; his grandchildren who he adored - Cesar, Julianna, Annika, Sophia, Natalia, Santiago, and William; his brothers Bolivar Galvez of Miami, FL and Juan Carlos Baca of Quito, Ecuador; nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.
The funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in the Holy Cross Catholic Church, Moorpark, CA. Arrangements are under the direction of Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 757 E. Main Street, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 19, 2019