Patrick Albert McCulloch Beltran- It is with profound sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved son, grandson, cousin, nephew and dear friend.

Patrick Albert McCulloch Beltran returned to God's kingdom, March 29, 2010 in Los Angeles. Patrick is survived by his parents, maternal grandmother Rose McCulloch, paternal grandparents, Jess and Myra Beltran, as well as in the hearts of the numerous family members and friends in which his memory will live forever.

Patrick was the only child of Mary McCulloch and Albert Beltran, born Dec. 6, 1980, in Oxnard. As a young child, he is remembered for his endearing sense of humor, avid athleticism and devotion to his family and friends. Pictures fill our family's home with his sweet smile, his focused eyes and his heart-warming soul. As a man, he is remembered for his academic prowess, his genuine integrity, and most importantly his commitment to his family.

Patrick attended Santa Clara Elementary School as a child where he served as an altar boy. He was instilled with the values imparted by the teachings of Christ; these values translated to his actions as an exemplary role model to those around him. He was an avid athlete and flourished as a star baseball player at Northside Little League in Oxnard. He consistently made the County All-Star team for the league, with several photos making the local newspaper.

Our family remembers one Christmas morning, as Patrick served his altar boy duties, he walked the aisle swinging the incense with great force. "Please Lord, don't let him do a 360 with that thing" his mom prayed as he continued to walk down the aisle. It's the memories like this that leave a lasting smile on the faces of those who knew him best.

Patrick graduated from Oxnard High School 1999, where he lettered in baseball and water polo. He went on to Ventura College, where he consistently made the Dean's List before transferring to CSU Long Beach. His senior thesis "The Proliferation of Genetically-Modified Organisms in the World Market" earned him Honors status for his 2004 graduation in his discipline of Sociology. This honor was bestowed on only 27 of the graduating class of several thousand students.

Patrick excelled professionally, working as a Fixed Income Trader with Bel Air Investment Advisors, LLC, in Los Angeles, CA. He is remembered by many as the type of person who wouldn't sit and wait when he saw something wrong. Instead, he would jump at the opportunity to serve those in need, regardless of the difficulty that lie ahead.

Patrick would give the shirt off his back to a person in need. He would light the darkest of rooms with his mere presence, let alone his endearing personality and blazing sense of humor. His selfless motivation in life, his commitment to excellence and his compassion for those he loved will forever be remembered in the hearts of those he touched.

Patrick is now in Heaven, embraced by the love of God.

He will faithfully continue to watch over those he loves alongside his Grandfather, Dr. Michael McCulloch, his cousin Sean G. Mendoza and his Uncle Joe Luna, Public Information Officer of the Ventura County Fire Dept.

Please join us in the celebration of Patrick's life, Thursday April 8, 2010 at 11a.m., at Santa Clara Church 323 South E Street, Oxnard. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity in honor of Patrick.