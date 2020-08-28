Patrick C. Murray



Patrick Murray died peacefully on August 23, 2020 at Ventura County Medical Center after sustaining fatal injuries in a fall.



Pat was born in Tierra Amarillo, NM and moved to California in early childhood. He was raised and grounded in Oak View, Ventura and Ojai and grew up under the strong guidance of his family and parents Jerry & Agnes Nuner. Here he learned his signature traits of honor, hard work, integrity and community. Other than 2 years stationed in Germany while serving in the Army, Pat lived his entire life in the local area and put down strong roots in the community.



His passions were golf, horses and cars. Pat was a horse trainer, rodeo fan and rodeo participant in his early days. Later in life, he became a talented and passionate golfer. Pat always enjoyed working on and polishing up his Corvette and custom pickup and could often be found in his driveway tinkering. No one's car/truck gleamed quite like Pat's and he took great pleasure and enjoyment in having the nicest ride in town. And he was a talker - no story was left without embellishment, intrigue and suspense.



He worked for over 30 years at Coca-Cola and was extremely proud of his work and his contributions there and continuing to drink Coke daily. In the 90s Pat met and married the love of his life, Julie Taylor. He took pride in building a beautiful home together and often hosted friends and clients. He loved supporting and helping Julie with her real estate clients.



Pat left a lasting legacy through the miracle of tissue donation. We hope he will continue to live on through this gracious and compassionate final gift.



He is survived by a brother Larry (Kathie) Garcia and two sisters Marcy (Lou) Carnine and Mary Ellen Robledo as well as an adult son, Brook. He is preceded in death by his beloved spouse of 19 years, Julie Taylor.



In lieu of flowers, please tell a tall tale in Patrick's honor and give thanks for your blessings. At this time, no memorial is scheduled due to COVID-19.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store