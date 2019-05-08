|
|
Patrick James Buley
Ventura - Patrick James Buley, a musician, audio electronics business owner and lifelong resident of Ventura County, died unexpectedly on April 21, 2019, at the age of 68.
Pat is survived by his mother, Marian Buley; his children, Timothy Shawn Buley of Simi Valley and Bradley Buley of Ojai; his brother Timothy John Buley of Ventura; sister Susan Crawford of San Luis Obispo; nephews Benjamin Buley of Ventura and Jon Sutton of Ojai; niece Rachel Sutton of Otis, OR; grandsons Chris Buley of Ojai and Timothy Gage Buley of Simi Valley; and granddaughters Aribel & Fiona Buley of Simi Valley, and Bianca Buley of Ojai. He is predeceased by his father Allen Buley in 2003, brother Dennis Buley in 2016, brother Daniel Buley in 1982, and former wife and mother of his children, Sue Persell Buley in 2017.
Pat was born in Santa Maria, CA on March 14, 1951 to Allen Buley and Marian Pedrotta. In 1964, he and his brother were introduced to the Beatles, and, encouraged by their oldest brother Dennis, they learned to play instruments and began playing gigs at a very young age. The Buley Brothers and their various band incarnations, were popular mainstays of the Ventura County music scene (and beyond) for decades. Tim Buley continues to carry on the tradition as a fulltime working musician.
Pat attended Music and Electronic classes at Ventura College in the early '70s, and was a radio/TV/audio apprentice & technician at Bill's TV on Ventura Avenue for years. In 1989, he opened the doors to his audio/electronics shop Buley Electronics, first in Santa Paula at McCabe's Music, then in Ventura. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, fellow musicians, and all who knew him.
He was a humanitarian, compassionate and deeply interested in the protection of the Earth and all who dwell here. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a in Pat's name.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 8, 2019