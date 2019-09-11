|
Patrick Van Hughes
Ventura - Patrick Van Hughes passed away on July 30th 2019 in Henderson, Nevada. Patrick was born on March 31st 1932. He graduated from Fresno State University, and then went into the United Stated Airforce where he retired as Lt. Colonel. Once he was retired from the United States Airforce he flew as a Captain for American Airlines for 26 years before retiring.
He was a member of several outstanding flying associations which included the F-86, the Grey Eagles, The Daedalians, The Quiet Birds and the Red River Fighter Pilots Associations. He was also a member of the German Club for several years.
He is survived by his wife Nora Hughes, sons Michal Hughes of Anchorage Alaska, Bruce Hughes and wife Olga of Santa Clarita, California and Jeffery Hughes and wife Debi of Camarillo, California. As well as his step sons Mark Carter and wife Alisha of Henderson, Nevada, Tom Brown of Henderson Nevada and Ben Carter of Henderson, Nevada. He had 10 grandchildren and 5 great granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his father Van Hughes and his mother Gladys Gomes Hughes.
Military services will be held Friday, September 27th, 2019 at 12:40 pm at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Boulder City Nevada. Following services, there will be a gathering at the Las Vegas National Gold club, 1911 East Desert Inn Road, Las Vegas, Nevada. He thoroughly enjoyed golf.
He surely will be missed by all that were near to him - We miss you Dad.
Published in Ventura County Star from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15, 2019