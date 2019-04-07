|
Patrick William Graham
Ventura County, CA
Patrick William Graham, age 16, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2019 at Children's Hospital, Los Angeles, after a brave, eight-month battle with Burkett's Lymphoma. Lovingly known as Patticakes, Cakes or Pat, he was born on March 11, 2003 at Ventura Community Hospital, along with his twin brother Parker.
Patrick took advantage of his short time on earth. He went to preschool at the Ventura College Child Development Center, attended Poinsettia Elementary, Balboa Middle School, and Buena High School. An avid reader since 2nd grade, he loved to learn new things on every subject and was an honors student.
He enjoyed many things teenage boys do, he of course loved playing video games on his PS4, and was a dedicated athlete. His true love of sports began when he started t-ball at Saticoy Little League. After a few seasons, he transferred to Foothill Little League. As a lefty, he played first base, pitched, and outfield. In his later years in little league, he also somehow, learned to be a pretty good catcher, even with his south paw. Showing great improvement and skill, he was an all-star in his last two years there. Everyone always loved to watch Patrick and his twin brother Parker when they were together on the field, one as the pitcher, and one as the catcher. They had a certain way of "motivating" each other by getting each other angry with their commentary. He played at the Junior level with the Pirates in Pony League. He ran Cross Country for Balboa Middle School, and grew to love running in his free time. He loved to play basketball in the winter with the VYBA, and in 8th grade, he was on the Championship team playing Center, as he had the gift of height at an early age. It was that same year that he fell in love with the game of Football, playing for the Buccaneers. There he learned dedication, hard work, tenacity, and grit. He was so eager to begin his football and baseball careers at Buena High School and be part of the Bulldog Nation. He loved everything about being part of a team and part of a program. He was a walking, talking Buena billboard.
Patrick was a very well-rounded individual. He loved to eat! He was an excellent trap shooter, he loved academics, sports, correcting his brother, watching Jeopardy, dirt bike riding, fishing, camping, animals, and the cattle ranch life that he lived on with his family. He raised pigs for Simoore Grange, and during his first year at the Ventura County Fair, he placed 6th overall, and in his second year, he won 1st place in Showmanship in his junior division. Last August, while ill, he somehow balanced football, baseball, and the fair, while going back and forth to CHLA for treatments and tests to find a diagnosis for his abdominal pain.
Patrick can be described in many ways by many different people, but everyone would agree that they would first and foremost recognize him by his bright smile and warm personality that could light up a room. He was a big athletic kid at 6 ft tall, but he was tender hearted, compassionate, thoughtful, loving, helpful, generous, smart, considerate, polite and respectful. He was a gentle, brave soul that showed strength, wit, wisdom, and composure beyond his years while he fought for his life against his nemesis, the tumor, named "Patricia". For all of his strength and bravery, he was petrified of spiders! He was known by his friends, family, and the staff at CHLA by his one-line "zingers". He was a man of few words, but when he had something to say, he let everyone hear it.
Patrick is survived by his parents, William (Bill) & Stacy, his brother Parker, Grandparents, Aubrey (Bud) & Kim Sloan, Dana & Steve Onstot, William & Mona Graham, Aunt & Uncles, Kelly & Bob, Crysten & Miki, Mandy & Jeff, Jeff & Jill, Michelle & Nick, Courtney & Aaron, Grant & Nicole, Nellie & Christopher, and Kimm & Vinnie. Cousins include Adan, Liam, Jake, Nick, Everly, Edison, Lakelyn, Brianna, Maddie, Connor & Mason. Lastly, by his beloved puppies Shoeshine & Indy.
A public Celebration of Life will be held in Patrick's honor on Sunday, April 14, 2019, 2:00pm, at the Buena Football Stadium, with Pastor Jim Duran, The River Community Church, officiating. All are welcome. Thank you to all, for the love and support Patrick and his family have received during his heroic battle and after his passing.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Foothill Little League, P.O. Box 3381, Ventura, CA 93006, in Patrick's name for future scholarships to be awarded in his memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 7 to Apr. 13, 2019