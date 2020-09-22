Patsy Ruth "Pat" Pace



PACE, Patsy Ruth "Pat", born November 4, 1937, in San Bernardino, Calif., to Warren and Idell Norman. Passed away Sept. 21, 2020 , in Camarillo, Calif. Pat's life has been multifaceted, with major roles as a daughter, wife, grandmother and friend. These roles have been played out over two millennia... from the Great Depression, WWII, the advent of TV, space exploration, up until today. In each role she's played and in each decade she's lived, there have been countless people she's impacted, but none more so than her three daughters. Her examples of faithfulness to God and her husband were lived out daily.



Throughout her life, Pat has demonstrated a love for her Lord and a love for people. She served faithfully in the church for decades, particularly using her culinary skills to provide countless dinners for church events as well as providing meals to church families in need, serving from four to four hundred with grace and ease. She was also a talented seamstress and quilter. She spent many loving hours creating award-winning quilts for her grandchildren and others. For 25 years, she taught weekly the AWANA "Cubbies" at church, a club that trains preschool children how to love the Lord our God with all their heart and serve others.



Pat's life story has been rich and cannot be defined by the last chapter of living with Alzheimer's, as it is just the final paragraph in the preface of her life's story; a story which will live on in the memories of those who love her, and a life that will live eternally with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Pat is survived by her husband of 65 years Joe; daughters Judy Squyres (Greg), Sherri Clement (Bill), Cindy Pitney (Jack); grandchildren Alan Squyres (Lyndsay), Robert Squyres (Melissa), Nicole Ornay (Rick), Kadie Clement, Mark Pitney (Molly), Will Pitney, Janet Pitney; great-grandchildren, Charlee Squyres, Izaac Ornay, Luke Squyres, Luke Pitney, Eva Ornay, Jake Squyres, Maggie Pitney and Leah Pitney; Graveside services will be held at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park, at 2:30pm Friday, September 25, 2020.









