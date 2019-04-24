|
|
Patty J. Fremlin
Grants Pass, OR
Former Ventura resident, Patty J. Fremlin, age 76, of Grants Pass, Oregon, died April 11, 2019.
Patty was born December 3, 1942 in Ventura to Woodrow & Opal McCaslin. She grew up and attended schools in Ventura graduating from Ventura High School in 1960. In 1964 she married Guy Fremlin and together they had one child, Guy A. Fremlin II. They resided at Faria Beach until retiring to Grants Pass in 1982.
Patty enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends throughout California.
Survivors include her son Guy A. Fremlin II and his husband Kerry Schiewek-Fremlin; brother Jim McCaslin; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Guy; her parents; sister Doris Louderback; and brother Max McCaslin.
Remembrances in Patty's name may be made to the .
A celebration of life will be at 1:00 p.m., April 27, 2019 at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Road, Ventura, California 93003.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 24, 2019