Resources
More Obituaries for Patty Fremlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patty J. Fremlin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patty J. Fremlin Obituary
Patty J. Fremlin

Grants Pass, OR

Former Ventura resident, Patty J. Fremlin, age 76, of Grants Pass, Oregon, died April 11, 2019.

Patty was born December 3, 1942 in Ventura to Woodrow & Opal McCaslin. She grew up and attended schools in Ventura graduating from Ventura High School in 1960. In 1964 she married Guy Fremlin and together they had one child, Guy A. Fremlin II. They resided at Faria Beach until retiring to Grants Pass in 1982.

Patty enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends throughout California.

Survivors include her son Guy A. Fremlin II and his husband Kerry Schiewek-Fremlin; brother Jim McCaslin; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Guy; her parents; sister Doris Louderback; and brother Max McCaslin.

Remembrances in Patty's name may be made to the .

A celebration of life will be at 1:00 p.m., April 27, 2019 at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Road, Ventura, California 93003.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.