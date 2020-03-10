Services
Services

Price Funeral Chapel, Inc.
6335 Sunrise Boulevard
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
(916) 725-2109
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Price Funeral Chapel, Inc.
6335 Sunrise Boulevard
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
1948 - 2020
Paul Anthony Maulhardt Obituary
Paul Anthony Maulhardt

Paul Anthony Maulhardt, 71, passed away after a long illness on March 7 with his wife and daughters by his side. Born in Oxnard, California to Henry and Estelle Maulhardt, Paul continued in the family farming tradition, working for Beardsley & Son and PureGro in agricultural pest control. In 1986, he moved his family to Citrus Heights and became a partner in an auto parts business, eventually moving to Terminix Pest Control, retiring in 2006.

Paul was the guy everyone loved — he never met a stranger. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was known for all of his quirky sayings, which more than once caught new acquaintances off guard. His passions in life were his family, fishing and hunting — not necessarily in that order. He was a great man and his family's "rock." Oh, how we will miss him.

Our "rock" was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Hank and Jim and sister Mary. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary, daughters Sara (Seth) Twilla, Kellie (fiancé Ken Tucker), sisters Janice Brownie and Carol (Bill) Jacobs, adored grandchildren Bennett and Violet Twilla, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A heartfelt thank you to Sutter Hospice, especially Cathy Dugan, RN, and Bobbie Moddrall, HHA, for their loving care.

A memorial service will be held in Paul's honor on Friday, March 20, at 1 p.m. at Price Funeral Home in Citrus Heights.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020
