Paul Bromley Michael
Ventura - February 12, 1982 - June 3, 2019
Our beloved son and brother Paul passed away unexpectedly after suffering from a long illness. He is survived by his father and mother Frederic and Zoe Michael, his sister and brother-in law Jeannine and Chris Bosworth, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Paul's greatest love in life was the game of golf. His greatest loss was also the game of golf when he could no longer play due to a body and mind tormented with injury and illness. In recent years Paul developed a love affair with books, his collection is vast. He was also very fond of photography and stone cutting. Paul was a good and kind person always lending a helping hand to those in need. We are extremely thankful to all of those that supported him during his time of need. To those who knew him best please remember Paul when he was healthy, happy, and strong, enjoying all the things he loved to do. The family would ask that you consider how critical it is to be an organ donor so that others may have a chance at life.
Published in Ventura County Star from June 8 to June 9, 2019