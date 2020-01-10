|
Paul Charles Peterson
Ventura - Paul "Charlie" Peterson, age 56, passed away on December 30, 2019, after losing a long and courageous battle with depression and addiction. He leaves behind his devoted wife Jenifer, three adoring children - Patrick, Alex and Jack, three siblings - John, Jane and Linda, aunts and uncles he respected and admired, 20 beautiful nieces and nephews, cousins abound, and in-laws who were always his friends. Charlie is predeceased by his father and mentor Alan J. Peterson, his mother Gloria Peterson, his uncle John Peterson and grandparents Eugene and Grace Peterson.
Charlie was born in Ventura on May 25, 1963, and was raised in Santa Paula. He loved to tell stories of the fun and ongoing antics in and around their small town growing up. He attended UCLA, where he met his wife "Jen" and many life-long friends who became and always will be his Bruin Family. Charlie spent years coaching all three kids in local youth sports and when not in charge, he would be seen on sidelines cheering for his kids' football, baseball, basketball and soccer teams.
Charlie was an extraordinary educator and touched the hearts and minds of hundreds of young students during his 21 years teaching in Ventura Unified School District classrooms. Charlie was perhaps most known by his students for his passion for literature and commitment to proper grammar - animatedly reading classic children's stories aloud to his students and teaching an entire generation of Ventura kids to begin a question with "May I" rather than "Can I."
Jen and Charlie's house was full of love and on any given day the family room would fill with a large group of friends sharing food, drink, laughs and heartfelt conversation. Hosting VHS football pre-game dinners and post-game celebrations, holiday meals and sunset gatherings on his deck were always his best times.
Charlie was an accomplished teller of stories, most of which were punctuated with an infectious laugh. He was also an avid reader of books, doer of crosswords, renowned cook capable of turning a leftover into a gourmet meal, and traveler of the world. He left a smile on the face of everyone he touched.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate Charlie's life on Sunday, January 19th at 1 PM at the Poinsettia Pavilion, 3451 Foothill Road in Ventura (please carpool). Arrangements have been entrusted to Otto & Son's, Channel Islands, Cremations, Ventura, CA (805) 240-1359
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020