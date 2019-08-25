|
Lancaster, CA. - Paul Fermin Parra passed away Friday August 16th 2019, in his Lancaster, CA home of 37 years. Born January 12th, 1942 in Ventura, CA to Pablo and Consuelo Parra, the oldest of seven. Paul married Guadalupe Macias December 1st, 1962 with whom he raised a beautiful family of four children. He enlisted in the United States Air Force that same year, and served proudly for 20 years, including serving two tours during the Vietnam War for which he was awarded several medals. He retired Master Sergeant in 1982 as a Aircraft Maintenance Superintendent and soon after General Dynamics hired him as an inspector on the Fighting Falcon F-16. Paul went on to work for Averydale Mutual Water Company as a Water Distribution Operator. Paul is survived by his four children Olivia Parra, Martha Webber, Marcos Parra, Andrea Parra; eight grandchildren Joey Favella, Bryce McCoy, Brianne Rosas, Ryan Parra, Erica Villanueva, Natalie Parra, Justin Morris and Edwin Morris; great grandchildren Clark, Cara, Beckham, Isabella, Alberto, Carter, Ashtin, Leo, Samuel, Lyla, Lucas with Hazel-Quinn on the way. Funeral services entrusted to Family Memorial Services Mortuary located at 1008 West Ave J-10, Lancaster CA 93534. FMSmortuary.com
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 25, 2019