Paul John Norton Jr.
- - On Thursday, August 8th 2019, Paul John Norton Jr., loving husband and father of three children passed away at the age of 61.
Paul was born on July 8th, 1958 in Oxnard, CA. He was raised in a loving household by Russell and Dorothy (Marshall) Wymore. He worked for many decades at St. John's Hospital, which was also the place where he met the future love of his life, Marie. The two fell quickly in love and were married on February 15th, 1980. Together they raised two sons, Russell and Philip, and one daughter, Angela.
Paul had a passion for making sure that everyone around him was happy and enjoying every moment in life. He was always ready to brighten the room with his warm smile and positive energy. He took pride in making others laugh, always ready with a joke and an uncanny way to know exactly what you needed to hear. He loved Lake Casitas and had visited those shores since he was a young boy. More than anything, he loved his family. Everything that Paul did was aimed to make his family feel appreciated and loved. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor, his selfless nature, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Paul was preceded in death by his grandparents Elinor and Walter Norton and Alma and Albert Marshall, his father Russell Wymore, and his daughter Krista Norton. He is survived by his wife Marie Norton, his three children, Russell Norton, Philip Norton and wife Ashley, and Angela Cruz, his grandchildren, Gabriel Alaniz, Evangeline and Harrison Norton, his mother, Dorothy Wymore, his brother Clinton Norton and wife Denise, his sister Patricia McHawes and husband Stan, and his aunt Maurine Marshall. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at Lake Casitas at picnic site #12 on Saturday September 7th, 2019 beginning at 10 AM. Parking will be $20.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 14, 2019