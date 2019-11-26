|
Paul Keelan
Paul Keelan was an angler, hunter, outdoorsman, cook, baker, handyman, and a loyal friend. Yet, the role he cherished and was most proud of was that of a husband and a father to his daughters. He was passionate about providing the best life he could for his family. He was so proud of his girls. Paul passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019, two days after his 44th wedding anniversary.
Paul William Keelan was born in Maryland, to Dorthea and George Keelan on April 29, 1953. The Keelans moved to California in the late 1960s, where Paul attended St. Mary Magdalen School, Los Altos Jr. High, Adolfo Camarillo High School and Moorpark College. In high school, Paul was a member of the Future Farmers of America, and it was through this organization he raised and entered the Grand Champion Pig for the1968 Ventura County Fair.
If you knew Paul, you knew that he always believed in doing his best at whatever he was doing, as he did for his early employers, Bob Peña and Pliney Miers, Sr. He later built a successful company of his own, Continental Construction Company.
Paul was a true outdoorsman who planned as many fishing and hunting trips as possible. He and his best friend Jim Pellerino experienced many hunting and fishing adventures together over the years, most notably their fishing trip to Alaska. Well, actually, all of their excursions were notable and full of adventure that provided plenty of material for Paul's storytelling!
Paul was met in heaven by his mother, father, his brother David, father-in-law, and his faithful canine companions, Molly, Bear, and Max. He leaves behind his wife, Diane (DeeDee), daughters, Jodi, and Markie and his son-law Nico. He will be missed by his brothers, James, Michael (Karen), Steven (Marla), his sister Teresa, his brothers-in-law, Jesse (Maria), Phillip (Julie), and William, along with many nieces and nephews and his favorite mother-in-law, Magdalena.
Paul is missed every hour of every day, yet, we are the lucky ones to have shared time with him.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Paul's favorite charity, .
Please join us to celebrate Paul's life on Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 12:00 - 4:00 PM at 4588 Donlon Rd., Somis, CA 93066. Please dress casually, since Paul was a casual kind-of-guy he would want you to be comfortable at his celebration.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019