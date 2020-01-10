|
Paul M Perez
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Paul M Perez. Our Lord called him home on January 6th, 2020. He passed peacefully at his home, surrounded by family at the age of 84.
Paul was born on January 18, 1935 in Santa Paula to Jesus Montoya Perez and Julia Madrid Perez. He was the ninth child of 14 siblings. Paul lived a humble life growing up. He was influenced by an amazing man and mentor John Divine, who helped him tremendously. After high school, he enlisted in the US Army. Upon his return to Santa Paula, he married his high school sweetheart, Amelia Hernandez. They began a beautiful life together on June 16th, 1957. His family was his pride and joy. He was a loyal, hard working and a very proud man.
As a retiree he enjoyed his life to the fullest. When he wasn't doing something with the family at home or gardening at Uncle Fermin's warehouse, you could find him at the horse races! He loved the Derby Club at Ventura County Fairgrounds. He enjoyed the excitement and the beauty of watching the champion race horses. He will be missed by all who loved him.
Paul is survived by his loving wife Amelia Perez of 62 years of marriage. Three daughters, Sally (Jesse)Viveros, Susan (Tim)Lyon, Patricia (Bobby)Alamillo. Three sons, Paul (Cathy)Perez, Frank Perez, Fredrick (Diane)Perez. 17 Grandchildren, 34 Great grandchildren and 1 Great-great grandchild. Sisters, Susie Castro and Modesta Lopez and numerous nieces and nephews.
Please join us in a celebration of Paul's life. A memorial will take place Monday, January 13, 2020 from 6-9 pm at The Perez Family Funeral Home, 738 East Santa Paula Street. A Rosary and Mass will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 9:30 am at our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Paula.
On behalf of the Perez family, we would like to thank you for your prayers and support.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020