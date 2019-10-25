|
Paul Murray Adams
Paul Murray Adams passed away in Santa Barbara, California, on October 16, 2019, after complications from heart surgery.
Paul was born October 12, 1932, in Arlington, Massachusetts to Marion (Galvin) and William Adams.
He joined the Air Force in 1950 and served in the military police during the Korean War spending most of his service in Okinawa.
Upon being honorably discharged from the Air Force, Paul became a San Diego Police Officer. After working in that capacity, he joined the California Highway Patrol. As a police officer, Paul was awarded the California Medal of Valor for heroism above and beyond the call of duty in November of 1960.
After his career with the CHP, Paul opened a private investigative and security services agency where he worked until he retired at the age of 77.
Paul was an avid golfer, a sports enthusiast and a loyal New England Patriots fan throughout his life.
Paul will be forever cherished by his wife Mary Elizabeth (Plumb) Adams, son Michael Paul Adams, grandson Boston Paul Adams, and granddaughter Marley Mysteen Adams of Camarillo. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings: William Adams, Alice (Adams) Crowley, Beatrice (Adams) Bonnelle, and Charles Adams.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019