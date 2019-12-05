|
Paul Richard Wooten
Camarillo - It is with great sadness we are announcing that our son Paul, a lion with a heart of gold, succumbed to kidney disease and passed away at PV Hospital Monday morning Dec 2, 2019 at the age of 56 as his heart finally failed him. He is now in the hands of God. While we are heartbroken, we find solace that he is no longer in constant pain. He is survived by his parents, Richard and Geneva Wooten, his brother Mark, niece Allison, nephew Erik, aunt Teri and uncles Mike and Marty. A brief service is planned for 12 pm Sat Dec 14 at the Griffin Family Funeral Chapels which is located at 1075 E Daily Dr Camarillo Ca 93010. He chose to be cremated; there will be no burial service.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019