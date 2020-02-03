|
|
Paul Trom Roden
Paul Trom Roden, 79, passed away on January 30, 2020 in St. George, UT. Paul was born on August, 21, 1940 in Bisbee, AZ to Casper Eugene and Luella V. Trom Roden. He married Signe Karin Endresen on November 25, 1967 in El Monte, CA.
After graduating from St. Francis High School in La Canada in 1958, Paul joined the United States Marine Corps in 1962, and after serving in Japan and Vietnam, was honorably discharged. Paul then worked for Shell Oil for the next twenty-five years, and Vintage Petroleum for another twelve. He will always be remembered for his generous and kind heart, the mischievous glint in his eye, a never ending willingness for the next adventure, and his undying love and devotion for his family.
He is survived by his wife, Signe; his children, Finn (Stacey) Roden and Kimberly (Terje) Roden-Riisnaes; his grandson, Kasper Roden-Riisnaes; his sisters, Jean (Walter) Bronson and Kathryn Roden, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial Donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital by mail at:
Memorial and Honor Gifts, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142
The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020