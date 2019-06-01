|
Paul Stephen Vosper
Camarillo - Paul Vosper was born in August, 1952 and went to be home with the Lord on May 28th, 2019.
He is survived by his wife Terri, son Joshua with wife Ashley and their three children, son Ian with wife Zizi and their son, and son Nathan with his girlfriend Dawn and her three children. He also leaves behind brother Sid, sister Claudia, surviving sisters-in-law, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Born to Charles and Mary Ann, Paul was the youngest of 4 boys with big brothers Jim, Sid, and John. Paul was the baby for 8 years before sister Claudia joined the family.
Paul's great joys in life were travelling with his wife of 42 years, playing guitar, fishing in Mammoth with close friends, camping, and soaking in gorgeous views of the Pacific Ocean on his commute to and from work in Santa Barbara. Paul's culinary skills were appreciated by many; his specialties were pies and salsas!
A celebration of life will be held at Camarillo Community Church at 1322 Las Posas Rd, Camarillo, 93010 on Saturday, June 8 at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the in Paul's name at
Assisting the family with Funeral Arrangements is the Perez Family Funeral Home in Camarillo. (805) 983-3457. Please sign Paul Vosper's Memorial at www.PerezFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Ventura County Star from June 1 to June 2, 2019