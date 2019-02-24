|
Paul W. Yenney, Sr.
Ventura, CA
After a lengthy illness, Paul Yenney passed away at home on January 17, 2019. He was born in Maywood, California on October 11, 1938. In typical military-family fashion his childhood homes spanned the country from Whittier, California to Roanoke, Virginia, Salt Lake City, Utah to San Diego and several places in between before he finally settled in Oxnard for his high school years. He graduated from Santa Clara High School in Oxnard in 1958 where he excelled in football under the legendary Lou 'Coach C' Cvijanovich and was the school's first four-year varsity letterman. Directly after graduation he joined the United States Marine Corp Ready Reserves where he became an Artilleryman. He maintained his pride for the Marine Corp throughout his life. Paul cherished his friends and stayed close with his high school class from Santa Clara, attending many reunions. Paul was an entrepreneur at heart, starting several businesses including Yenney's Pizza in Lompoc, CA, and a Real Estate brokerage in Oxnard. Paul loved trains and nurtured a hobby building and maintaining a model railway system but also enjoyed taking trips on the real thing whenever he could. In his retirement, Paul purchased a motorhome and toured the country far and wide. From his base in Ventura County he travelled North to Washington State, East to Northern Maine, and South all the way down to Key West Florida. In Texas his visited his daughter Donna, in Virginia and Utah he visited family and old family homes. Along the way he visited most states in the lower 48, numerous historical sites and countless traveler points of interest. He was an avid reader of history, science, science fiction and politics. He read this newspaper front to back every day, Smithsonian magazine and National Geographic cover to cover every month. Paul lived 80 great years on this earth. He was preceded in death by his son Paul Jr, mother Helen Searle, step-father George Yenney and father Walter 'Wally' Balicki. He is survived by sons Mitch Yenney and Greg Yenney, daughter Donna Bryant and brother Robert Yenney. And by his beloved grandchildren, Eric, Kris, Shannon, Kimberly, Sarah, Jake and Annalise; and great-grandchildren Kyla, Kallie, Lily, Maggie and Austin.
Published in Ventura County Star on Feb. 24, 2019