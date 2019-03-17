|
Paul Wilbur Dols
Ventura, CA
Paul Wilbur Dols was called home by his Lord and Savior on March 3, 2019, at the age of 80. He was born on August 4th, 1938 in Baltimore, Maryland, to Paul and Carrie Dols. He graduated from Patterson High School, in Baltimore, MD, and then entered the United States Air Force, where he served his country in Greenland.
After leaving the Air Force, he began work for Westinghouse Corporation, where he served as an electrical engineer and supervisor. In 1985 he was transferred to Southern California, where he worked on the Naval Base in Pt. Hueneme. Eventually his tenure shifted to Northrop Grumman where he concluded his career and retired with honors in 1998.
Paul was a dedicated member of Grace Lutheran Church in Ventura, where his love for his Lord was in evidence from the many offices and positions he took on throughout their years in Ventura. From Sunday School Superintendent to Board President he continued to give to his church. He was instrumental in creating a men's bible study that was near and dear to his heart. The "Men of Grace" continue to meet every Saturday. In his retirement he continued to serve in many capacities in his community, including volunteering at the Ventura County Rescue Mission and the Hispanic Mission Society.
Paul was preceded in death by his loving wife Nancy, his sisters, Ellen and Robin and his parents, Paul and Carrie Dols.
Paul was a loving husband, father and grandfather whose sense of humor and love of laughter brought joy to those around him. He is survived by his sons, Paul and Keith, daughter-in-law Lisa and his grandchildren, Steven and Kaitlyn Dols as well as his sisters, Joan, Carolyn and Betty.
The family wishes to extend its gratitude to the caregivers of Buena Vista Hospice, Assisted Hospice, and Mountview Senior Living for their dedicated and devoted care over the final years of Paul's life.
A memorial service will take place at Grace Lutheran Church in Ventura, on Saturday, March 23rd at 11:00 am. The family requests that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to the Men of Grace or the Ventura County Rescue Mission in his name.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 17, 2019