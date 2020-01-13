|
|
Paul William Herring
March 7, 1939 - January 3, 2020
Our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather Paul W. Herring passed at the age of 80; with his family and close friends at his bedside.
Paul was born in Chicago, Illinois and grew up in Palo Alto, CA. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1957 and was trained as an aircraft mechanic working on fighter jets. He served 4 tours on aircraft carriers including the USS Enterprise. He moved through the ranks to Chief Petty Officer, earning several medals and awards, and finally retired from the Navy in 1977 as a Chief Aviation Structural Mechanic. He went on to his second career in 1980 at Pacific Missile Test Center at Point Mugu, CA working in the Targets Division of the missile-testing program as a quality assurance specialist. Paul received a degree in journalism from Oxnard College and served as the Oxnard College newspaper editor for many years.
Paul met the love of his life in 1961, Carmela Manzo, on a rainy night in San Diego when he stepped into a pizza parlor to escape the rain. Chance brought these two together and love kept them going for 59 wonderful years. From this love came their three daughters; Tina, Gina and Dina.
You could always count on Paul to tell a good joke; his sense of humor is legendary among his family and friends. He could build, fix or repair just about anything. His favorite quote was "I can fix anything except a broken heart or a hole in the sky, but…I'm working on a really tall ladder."
Paul is survived by his wife Carmela; daughters Tina Reigelman, Gina Martin, Dina Capella; sister Elizabeth Calderwood; grandchildren Joshua, Ashley, Rachel, Travis, Kristen, Zachary, Trevor, Faith, Gianna, Adrianna; and numerous nephews and nieces.
A celebration of his life will be held at Perez Family Funeral Home, 1347 Del Norte, Camarillo, CA; visitation and viewing will be on January 19, 2020 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm and a funeral service on January 20, 2020 at11:00am. Graveside service and Internment with a Military Honor Guard will be held on January 20, 2020 at 1:00pm at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Road, Ventura, CA at the East Garden behind the Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask that donations be made in Paul's name to the or to any of our armed forces veterans' organizations.
Dad, you will be truly missed by all. We can only hope to be as good as you and to pass your light onto our children.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 13 to Jan. 16, 2020