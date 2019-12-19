|
Paula Garcia
Moorpark - Paula Garcia was called to heaven at the age of 86, passing after a long illness on December 14, 2019. She was born in Nixon, Texas on July 24, 1933 to Angel and Estella Garcia. At the age of 20 she married Emede Garcia in 1953. They were blessed with nine children, however their first born, a son died at birth.
Paula devoted her life to her family, and nothing brought her more joy than her children and grandchildren. She loved music and dancing, which is how she met her husband who also enjoyed dancing. She looked forward to shopping and as she called it to "looky loo". She enjoyed her walks to the store to buy knick-knacks and jewelry, which she loved to wear. Sunday's were special as she looked forward to attending mass as her faith was unwavering.
Paula was preceded in death by her parents, husband Emede in 2001, brother Placido Jacinto, sisters Valerie Garcia and Estella Jacinto, son Luis Garcia, and grandson Chuckie McNamara.
Paula is survived by her children, Joey Garcia (Liz), Emede Garcia, Mark Garcia, Noe Garcia, Rosa Garcia, Veronica Lopez (Joe), and Stella McNamara (Mike). Brother Arthur Jacinto (Sandy), sisters Lilly Montalvo and Sylvia Cirlos (Lupe). Grandchildren Erik Garcia, Luis Garcia, Andrew Garcia, Melissa Garcia, Joseph and Bobby Lopez, Arthur Garcia, Art and Anthony Pratti, Markie Garcia, Jessica Garcia, Ana Garcia, and Lindsay McNamara, along with several great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
With heavy hearts we announce the following services for our beloved Mother. Viewing Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by Rosary prayer from 7 to 9 p.m. at Reardon Simi Valley Funeral Home in Simi Valley. Mass celebration Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Holy Cross Church in Moorpark. Funeral to follow at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Simi Valley.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019