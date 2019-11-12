|
Paula Jean McGrath
Camarillo - Paula Jean McGrath 67, of Camarillo CA, passed away November 1 2019 in Oxnard, CA.
Funeral service will be held at Griffin Family Funeral Chapel on November 23, 2019 at 12 pm.
Paula was born in Oxnard to Charles Robert and Mary Etta Gill on May 5, 1952. She went to high school at Santa Clara High and graduated in 1970. She was the former wife of Timothy Shaw McGrath and loving mother to Robert, Mary and Molly.
Paula was a devoted mother/grandmother and homemaker.
She was especially supportive, patient, caring and kind. Paula was always offering her love and help to everyone around her.
Paula was proceeded by her two sisters Laura and Marietta. Mary her eldest daughter.
Molly (her youngest daughter) has a 2 year old son Kase . Bobby (Robert-her eldest son) and wife Sofia (Sofie) have a 6 year old son Donovan and 9 month old triplet babies ; Flynn, Margaret and Amelie.
All of her family and friends loved her dearly and will sincerely miss her.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019