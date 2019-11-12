Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Griffin Family Funeral Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Paula McGrath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula Jean McGrath


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paula Jean McGrath Obituary
Paula Jean McGrath

Camarillo - Paula Jean McGrath 67, of Camarillo CA, passed away November 1 2019 in Oxnard, CA.

Funeral service will be held at Griffin Family Funeral Chapel on November 23, 2019 at 12 pm.

Paula was born in Oxnard to Charles Robert and Mary Etta Gill on May 5, 1952. She went to high school at Santa Clara High and graduated in 1970. She was the former wife of Timothy Shaw McGrath and loving mother to Robert, Mary and Molly.

Paula was a devoted mother/grandmother and homemaker.

She was especially supportive, patient, caring and kind. Paula was always offering her love and help to everyone around her.

Paula was proceeded by her two sisters Laura and Marietta. Mary her eldest daughter.

Molly (her youngest daughter) has a 2 year old son Kase . Bobby (Robert-her eldest son) and wife Sofia (Sofie) have a 6 year old son Donovan and 9 month old triplet babies ; Flynn, Margaret and Amelie.

All of her family and friends loved her dearly and will sincerely miss her.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -