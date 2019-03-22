|
Paulette S. Burnette
Camarillo, CA
Paulette S. Burnette passed away peacefully on March 16, 2019 at the age of 97. Paulette was born in Los Angeles on July 17, 1921 to Otto Friedrick von den Steinen and Paula (Steinmetz) Steinen. Paulette attended John Marshall High School and was an art major at UCLA. While at UCLA Paulette became an Alpha Chi Omega and met Robert W. Burnette. The couple married in San Diego on May 3, 1942 and five days later Bob was shipped out to the South Pacific. Paulette had planned to return to school, but she was pregnant with their first daughter. By the time the war was over they had two daughters. In 1952 the family moved to Moorpark and really put down roots. Paulette was involved with the PTA, Saint Rose of Lima Altar Society, and Forty Leaguers of Ventura County. Paulette loved to cook and entertain, she was an interior decorator, a seamstress and a fashion model. She loved flowers and gardening and the beauty of nature.
Paulette is survived by her daughter Bettina "Tina" Gedney (John); grandchildren Antony "Tony" Nagelmann, Christopher "Kit" Nagelmann (Lori Lehouiller), Georgeanne Gedney (Justin Hosmer), Sara Hagen and Jared Gedney (Lisa Nguyen); and great grandchildren Payton Nagelmann, Chantal Nagelmann, Brendan Nagelmann, Xuan Gedney, Quynh Gedney, Erik Hagen and Indigo Nagelmann. Paulette was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Robert W. Burnette, her daughter Bobbie Burnette and her brother Otto P. Steinen.
A graveside service for Paulette will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, Paulette asked that donations be made to Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurses Association and Hospice, 1996 Eastman Avenue, Suite 101, Ventura, CA 93003. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Family Funeral Chapels (805)482-1166.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019