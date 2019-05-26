Services
Garcia Mortuary
629 South A Street
Oxnard, CA 93030
(805) 486-9148
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Garcia Mortuary Chapel
629 South A Street
Oxnard, CA
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Garcia Mortuary Chapel
629 South A Street
Oxnard, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Chapel
2532 Ventura Boulevard
Camarillo, CA
View Map
Camarillo - Pauline (shorty) Rodarte passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the age of 92 to a lengthy illness. She was born in Glendale, Arizona on January 8th, 1927. Pauline passed away quietly surrounded by her family.

Pauline was married to Joe M. Rodarte in Oxnard, California whom she is preceded in death. Pauline and Joe had four children; Anthony Rodarte of Big Sur Ca, Steve Rodarte of Oxnard Ca, Vivian Contreras of Camarillo, Ca and Barbara Zimmerly of Florida. Her granddaughter Mariana and Tomas Solis and 4 beautiful great-grandchildren Alex Dave, Elias and Maggie.

She worked in a packing house for 30 years where she made many friends during her life. She loved going on long trips and enjoyed talking on the phone with her friends. She will be missed dearly. This time was good next it will be better.

Visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 10:00pm on Wednesday May 29th, 2019 with a rosary to begin at 7:00pm at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel located at 629 South A Street in Oxnard. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Thursday, May 30th, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Chapel located at 2532 Ventura Boulevard in Camarillo.

To sign the family's online guestbook, share stories and post pictures please visit www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com and click on Pauline's name located below "Obituaries."

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of GARCIA MORTUARY, 629 South A Street, Oxnard. For further information, please call (805)486-9148.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 26, 2019
